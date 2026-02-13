Panic on Pattaya beach as python emerges from the sea at Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists and beachgoers were startled when a large python unexpectedly emerged from the sea at Jomtien Beach on February 13, triggering a brief panic as people moved away from the shoreline.

Pattaya municipal officers responded quickly, working alongside Jomtien lifeguards to secure the area and ensure public safety. The snake was captured using proper wildlife-handling procedures, with the operation carried out calmly and without incident.







Authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident. After being safely restrained, the python was released back into an appropriate natural environment.

Officials reassured the public that the situation was fully under control, emphasizing that both people and the animal remained unharmed.



































