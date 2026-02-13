Bangkok and Pattaya ready to welcome couples as Valentine’s Day marriage registrations surge under equality law

PATTAYA, Thailand – Bangkok is preparing to welcome thousands of couples for Valentine’s Day marriage registrations, as city officials report a steady rise in registrations over the past three years—driven in part by the landmark Marriage Equality law that came into force earlier this year.

Ekwaranyu Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said the city is fully prepared to host couples from all backgrounds on February 14, reaffirming Bangkok’s role as a city of love, diversity, and inclusion.

According to city data, the number of couples registering marriages on Valentine’s Day has increased consistently—from 2,604 couples in 2023, to 2,762 in 2024, and surging to 3,292 couples in 2025. Officials attribute the sharp rise in 2025 to the first full year of implementation of the Marriage Equality law, which took effect on January 23, allowing LGBTQ+ couples to legally register their marriages.







From the law’s first day of enforcement through the end of 2025, a total of 6,537 same-sex couples registered marriages with Bangkok authorities. That figure rose further to 6,814 couples by the end of January 2026—highlighting Bangkok’s growing reputation as a city that embraces all forms of love.

“Bangkok is not focused solely on the numbers,” Ekwaranyu said. “This reflects our broader mission to build a city that is livable and welcoming for everyone. Every district office is fully ready to serve couples equally, with dignity and respect, regardless of who they are or whom they love.”

Bang Rak and Pathum Wan Set the Stage

Bang Rak District—long regarded as Bangkok’s symbolic district of love—will host its Valentine’s Day event under the theme “Rak @ Bang Rak.” While the program has been streamlined this year, officials say the atmosphere will remain warm and meaningful.

Highlights include the presentation of 12 special gold marriage certificates to lucky couples selected through a lottery held every two hours, along with a royal tribute exhibition celebrating enduring love. More than 1,200 couples have already booked appointments, with additional walk-in registrations expected.





Meanwhile, Pathum Wan District will host “Everlasting Love @ Pathum Wan,” focusing on sustainable love and environmental awareness. Officials say the concept encourages couples to see Valentine’s Day as the beginning of a shared future built on care, equality, and long-term commitment.

Outside the capital, Pattaya has also confirmed its readiness to welcome couples celebrating Valentine’s Day. Marriage registration activities in Pattaya will be held at Banglamung City Hall, with local authorities fully prepared to provide services for all couples in an inclusive and welcoming environment.







Officials noted that Pattaya—widely known for its international community and romantic seaside atmosphere—continues to grow as a destination for couples choosing to formalize their relationships. The city’s participation reflects the broader national commitment to equality, dignity, and recognition of all forms of love.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, both Bangkok and Pattaya are sending a clear message: love in all its forms is valued and protected—supported not only by law, but by cities ready to stand as witnesses to life’s most meaningful moments.



































