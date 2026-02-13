Man arrested after foreign tourist stabbed inside convenience store in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police have arrested a young Thai man following a violent stabbing that left a foreign tourist seriously injured inside a convenience store along Jomtien Beach Road early Friday morning, February 13.

The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. at a convenience store in the Jomtien area. Police and rescue volunteers responded to reports of an assault and found a foreign male tourist, believed to be from the United Kingdom, lying injured inside the shop. He had suffered a stab wound to the left thigh and was losing a significant amount of blood. First aid was administered at the scene before he was rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.







The suspect, identified as a 23-year-old Thai man, was detained at the scene by police and bystanders. Officers later recovered two knives—a fruit knife and a kitchen knife—discarded in a nearby trash bin and believed to have been used in the attack.

During initial questioning, the suspect claimed the altercation began after the foreign tourist repeatedly approached him asking to buy illegal drugs. He said he refused and an argument followed, alleging that he was assaulted first before chasing the tourist into the convenience store, where the stabbing took place.



Police stated they have not yet accepted the suspect’s account and are continuing their investigation. Officers will wait to formally interview the injured tourist once his condition improves before determining appropriate charges and proceeding with legal action.

Authorities emphasized that all claims will be verified through witness statements, CCTV footage, and further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.



































