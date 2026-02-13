Chinese driver arrested after high-speed crash leaves young woman critically injured in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night traffic collision along Railway Road in east Pattaya left a young Thai woman critically injured after a sedan driven by a Chinese national rear-ended a motorcycle early on February 13.

Police from Nongprue Station responded to the scene shortly after midnight, together with rescue volunteers, after receiving reports of a serious crash near the Khao Talo direction. The road section where the accident occurred is currently under construction for drainage works, leaving only a single traffic lane due to concrete barriers and limited lighting.







At the scene, officers found a black Honda PCX motorcycle heavily damaged and overturned in the roadway. Two people were injured: the male rider sustained minor injuries, while the female passenger suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition after receiving emergency first aid.

The sedan involved, a grey Nissan, showed front-end damage and a blown front-left tire. The driver, identified as Mr. Wu Zongkui, a Chinese national, was taken into police custody. Officers noted that he appeared disoriented and showed signs consistent with intoxication.



According to the motorcycle rider, the pair had just left a nearby restaurant and were merging onto Railway Road when the sedan approached at high speed and slammed into the rear of their motorcycle, causing them to be thrown to the ground.

Police have escorted the driver for alcohol testing and are collecting evidence from the scene, including vehicle damage and witness statements. Investigators said final charges will depend on the results of the alcohol test and further questioning, as they work to determine the exact cause of the crash.



































