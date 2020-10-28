Pattaya to scoop up krathongs after candles go out

First comes Loy Krathong. Then comes the cleanup.

Pattaya sanitation officials on Oct. 27 began planning for the morning after Saturday’s holiday, assigning 60 staffers to hit the beach early Nov. 1 and recover all the flowery floats people set adrift in the sea the night before.







Actually, the cleanup will begin the night before. City employees will collect and dispose of any krathongs whose candles and incense sticks already have burned down. The goal is to prevent the krathongs – most these days made of natural materials – from disintegrating and dropping metal nails and tacks into the sea floor.

City hall asked the public to be considerate and not litter on the beach or in the sea and use krathongs not made of plastic or foam.

