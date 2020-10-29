Thailand welcomes travelers aboard yachts from low-mid risk foreign countries

The Thai Cabinet on Wednesday approved in principle to reopen for travelers aboard yachts from low-mid risk countries for spreading the coronavirus and they are required to quarantine on board for 14 days, said Deputy Government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Foreign tourists and crew members, who will apply for the Special Tourist Visa to dock in Thailand need to follow strict health measures and undergo quarantine onboard the yacht for 14 days.









The visa costs 2,000 Baht per 90-day period.

They must have proof of payment for docking facilities and must also have a health and accident insurance coverage that cover the period of their stay in Thailand, with a minimum 40,000 baht coverage for outpatient treatment and a minimum 400,000 baht coverage for inpatient treatment.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the extension of the emergency rules for another month until Nov 30 in order to effectively control Covid-19. (TNA)

Loading…











