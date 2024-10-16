Pattaya to introduce additional one-way streets and parking regulations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chairman of the Governance and Order Committee of Pattaya City Council, Anupong Puttanawarat, chaired the fourth meeting of the year to discuss traffic management solutions on October 15.









The main focus of the meeting was on organizing traffic through the introduction of one-way streets and parking regulations based on even-odd days at key areas such as Lan Pho Market, Old Market, New Market, and Soi Post Office. The committee also discussed placing new traffic signs with white, red, and yellow zones to indicate parking restrictions.

It was proposed to enforce the new one-way system along with parking regulations and penalties for violations. The committee agreed to conduct an on-site inspection on Monday, October 21, at 1:30 PM, to ensure the suitability of the traffic management plan.





Additionally, discussions were held on the implementation of Pattaya’s parking regulation ordinance for 2024. The committee tasked the City Council’s Operations Division to collaborate with various departments, including Traffic and Transport, City Administration, Revenue Development, and the Tourism and Sports Department, to raise public awareness and enforce the new regulations.





































