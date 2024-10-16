Pattaya addresses impact of seafood market development at Lan Pho in Naklua

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn discussed solutions to the impacts of the seafood market development project at Lan Pho Market among city officials, and local vendors on October 15.









Deputy Mayor Wuttisak explained that the city is currently undertaking the construction of a seafood market development project at Lan Pho Market. The construction has raised concerns among vendors and the public due to potential inconveniences, such as blocked access and disruptions caused by construction materials. These impacts may affect both the vendors and the customers who regularly visit the market.

The city of Pattaya invited the affected vendors to voice their concerns and ask questions regarding the project, such as whether there will be an increase in the number of vendors, who the project is for, and when the construction will begin. The design and overall scope of the project were also discussed.











Deputy Mayor Wuttisak emphasized that the meeting was an important step in fostering understanding and cooperation between the city and the market community to minimize the negative effects of the construction and ensure the project proceeds smoothly.



































