Pattaya to host Thailand Chambers of Commerce seminar in November

Pattaya, Thailand – a delegation from the Chonburi Chamber of Commerce visited Pattaya City Hall on September 19, where they unveiled their plans for the upcoming 42nd National Seminar of the Chamber of Commerce, scheduled to be held from Nov 22 to 24 at the International Conference and Exhibition Center in Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya.







The focal point of this ambitious seminar is to propel Thailand’s competitive prowess, with a specific emphasis on nurturing Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The overarching goal is to stimulate synergy between the public and private sectors, ultimately bolstering the capabilities of Thai businesses. This collaborative endeavor seeks to provide SMEs with the requisite support to adapt, secure funding opportunities, and instill confidence in areas encompassing trade, investment, and tourism.







Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet welcomed said, “The seminar will play an instrumental role in Thailand’s economic resurgence. It is poised to magnetize foreign investments, notably in the real estate sector, and attract global talent to call Thailand home for extended durations. This influx of skilled professionals is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for economic vigor, igniting further growth in the year ahead.”













