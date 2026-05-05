Pattaya to host major education fair connecting students with top universities in 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is preparing to host a large-scale education fair aimed at guiding students toward higher education opportunities and career pathways, with participation from leading universities in Thailand and abroad.

At a planning meeting held at Pattaya City Hall, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat chaired discussions on preparations for the “Education Guidance and University Gateway Fair 2026,” scheduled for May 15–16 at the Pattaya Indoor Athletics Stadium in Chonburi.







The event, organized by the city’s Education Department under the Education Supervision Unit, aims to provide students with access to academic guidance, career information, and direct engagement with universities, helping them plan their future studies based on their interests and career goals.

City officials outlined operational plans covering reception, ceremony arrangements, registration, food and beverage services, evaluation teams, transportation, traffic management, security, venue preparation, cleaning, waste management, and public relations to ensure the event runs smoothly.



Deputy Mayor Kritsana also raised concerns over the original opening ceremony time of 9:00 a.m., noting potential safety risks for students traveling long distances—particularly those from Koh Larn. He proposed shifting the ceremony to 10:00 a.m. to ensure safer travel arrangements.

He further instructed all school transport vehicles to be thoroughly inspected and urged proper scheduling of travel times to prioritize student safety. Coordination with local police for traffic management and increased Wi-Fi capacity at the venue were also emphasized to support participants.

















































