7-year-old boy’s quick thinking helps save woman in hanging attempt at Pattaya apartment

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 7-year-old boy has been praised for his quick thinking after helping his mother rescue a woman who was found attempting to hang herself inside an apartment in Soi 5 Thanwa, May 4.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon were called to the scene at around 9:40 p.m. and found a 41-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Dokbua Thonglao, unconscious and barely breathing on a mattress inside a second-floor room. She was immediately given first aid before being rushed to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.







The apartment owner, 42-year-old Ms. Nada Buaprasertsuay, said she had been contacted by the victim’s husband, who asked her to check on the woman as he feared she might harm herself.

Ms. Nada said she and her 7-year-old son went to the room and called out, but received no response. She then used a spare key to enter, despite feeling uncertain about the situation.

Once inside, they reportedly heard objects falling before discovering the woman on the balcony at the back of the room, with a rope tied around her neck and attached to a bathroom ventilation point.

In a critical moment, the young boy quickly handed a knife to his mother, allowing her to cut the rope and bring the woman down safely before emergency services were alerted.

Authorities said the woman is believed to have been involved in a family dispute prior to the incident. She is now in stable condition in hospital.

Police are expected to interview those involved as part of their investigation.

















































