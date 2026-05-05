Pattaya authorities probe death of foreign man found on Jomtien beach at dawn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities are investigating after the body of a foreign man was found on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya early Tuesday morning, May 5.

At around 9:00 a.m., rescue teams, lifeguards, and municipal officers responded to a report of a deceased person near Soi 11, Jomtien Beach, opposite a commercial bank.







Upon arrival, officials discovered a foreign man lying on the beach in a curled position, appearing as if he had been resting. There were no visible signs of physical injury or struggle at the scene.

Preliminary observations suggested that the man, believed to be Japanese national, had been deceased for approximately 6–8 hours prior to discovery. He was reportedly known to have been living in the area for some time, though his identity has not yet been officially confirmed.

Authorities from Pattaya City’s rescue services and lifeguard units secured the area while coordinating with medical officials for a full post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Initial assessments suggest the possibility of a natural death, although formal confirmation is pending further investigation.

















































