From local coastline to global ranking Pattaya Beach breaks into world’s top tier

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is moving forward with its ambition to position its beaches at international standards, highlighting recent achievements in quality management, safety, and environmental sustainability as it prepares to welcome tourists from around the world.

On May 5, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet stated in a media interview on Thai television programs that Pattaya is committed to upgrading its beachfront areas to meet global benchmarks, ensuring long-term tourism sustainability and improved visitor experience.







He confirmed that Pattaya Beach has recently been certified under ISO 13009:2015, an international standard covering the management of beach operations, including cleanliness, safety systems, and coastal environmental care in a structured and measurable framework.

In addition, Pattaya’s natural tourist sites have received a “very good” rating under Thailand’s national tourism evaluation criteria, reflecting consistent improvements in quality standards beyond aesthetics alone.



On the international stage, Pattaya Beach has also been ranked 12th among the world’s top 100 beaches in the Golden Beach Award 2024 by BeachAtlas, which is based on votes from travelers, photographers, and global influencers—highlighting the beach’s growing global appeal.

City officials said Pattaya continues to strengthen its beachfront development strategy to ensure high standards of cleanliness, safety, and environmental protection, reinforcing its position as a quality tourism destination capable of competing internationally.



























































