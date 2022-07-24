Pattaya to host “Guitar King” Lam Morrison benefit concert Aug. 20

Pattaya will host a benefit concert for Thai “Guitar King” Lam Morrison Aug. 20, with profits going toward ongoing medical care for the rocker who has been ill for months.

City Councilman and President of the Pattaya Music Association Banjong Banthoonprayuk emceed a July 22 news conference with several of the planned performers at the Hard Rock Cafe show, which will begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 20.







Set to perform are The O-Larn Project, Ajan Khai Malee Huanna, Kitti Gun Guitar, Pea HiRock, To Hin Lek Fai, Nok Boriphan, Moo Kaleido Scope, Eakamon Drummer, Robert Brand, Sweat Rock Band, Chor On Na Bangchang, The Fox, Rang Rockestra and other rockers.





Tickets are 500 baht and Morrison souvenirs will be available for sale. Concertgoers also can bid on a personalized Morrison guitar and other Thai rock memorabilia. Proceeds after expenses will be given to Morrison, who was hospitalized in February for a blood infection and then was diagnosed with hyponatremia, a sodium deficiency that leads to potentially fatal swelling.



Thai rockers also will hold a concert in Nonthaburi Sept. 5.

Morrison’s daughter, Natcha Nuanjam, said her father was released from the hospital and that his appearance at the news conference was his first public appearance since falling ill. She thanked everyone for their help.















































































