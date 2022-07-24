Pattaya City sets up task force to boost Public Relations efforts

Pattaya designated eight city councilmen and mayoral advisors as official spokespeople for the city to ensure the press gets the “correct” information.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul, who is charged with managing Pattaya’s public relations efforts, said a committee appointed City councilmen Damrongkiat Pinitkarn and Suriwat Rermkijakarn along with Pavin Petchtrakul, Patsanat Atsawachaisophon, Phannipa Mungmepol, Piyama Netprapai and Navin Khakai.







Thitiphan said she has been reviewing Pattaya’s PR efforts and channels and wants to make all of them more efficient, particularly how the city uses social media.

She said more positive news about Pattaya needs to go out, so more spokespeople were named to spread the good word about such events as the Pattaya Music Festival.



































