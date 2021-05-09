Pattaya to get 80,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses this month

Pattaya expects to receive 80,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine this month, enough to inoculate 40,000 people.

During a May 7 inspection of the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium, the city’s planned vaccination center, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said the doses of Chinese-made vaccine from Sinovac Biotech should arrive in the city in the middle of this month, with hopes all the shots can be administered before June.

By that time, Siam Bioscience Co. expects to be in full production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which should provide Thailand with 6 million doses. Pattaya then expects to begin vaccinating 10,000 people a day at the Soi Chaiyapruek 2 stadium.







Dr. Chanchai Limthongcharoen, Banglamung Hospital’s deputy director, said the indoor arena is a good venue as it’s large, has ample parking and can accommodate social distancing. A large conveyor belt is being installed to carry the vaccines to 15 stations where the jabs will be administered.

The city plans to hold a meeting with the directors of area public and private hospitals to plan the inoculation system. Meanwhile, Thais and foreign permanent residents can register to receive vaccinations using the Mor Prom mobile application.

Only those with registered domiciles in Banglamung District with government-issued identification cards are eligible to receive shots.































