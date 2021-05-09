Two special flights from India now fully booked, returning Thais can submit request for May 22

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised more than 1,000 Thais in New Delhi to return to Thailand due to the escalating COVID-19 situation in parts of India.

Mr. Thani Saengrat, Director-General of the Department of Information and MFA spokesman, said today the COVID-19 epidemic in India is still severe as there are shortages of hospitals, beds, medical personnel, antiviral drugs and oxygen. He advised Thai people in India to return to Thailand. In May, there are three special flights from India to Thailand. However, two of the flights are now fully booked. Thais in India can submit a request to return to Thailand by a special flight on May 22, by contacting the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi.







The Royal Thai Embassy in India and the MFA are ready to consider arranging additional special flights in the event of high demand. Currently approximately 1,000 Thais are in New Delhi and approximately 100 Thais are in the region around New Delhi. (NNT)























