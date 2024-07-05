Pattaya to crackdown on motorcycle taxi violence and misconduct

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City and Banglamung district officials have expressed deep concern over recurring incidents involving motorcycle taxi drivers, tarnishing the area’s reputation as a tourist destination. Reports highlight cases of assaults on foreign tourists and harassment of individuals mistaken for ride-hailing service drivers, escalating into verbal altercations and even physical violence.







Weerakit Manarojkit, Banglamung District Chief convened a meeting on July 4 to address these escalating issues. It was reported that under regulations implemented in 2020, Banglamung District has 809 registered motorcycle taxi stands and 4,575 motorbike taxi drivers. However, significant numbers of drivers and vehicles remain unregistered, prompting calls for stricter regulation and enforcement.

Jamlonglak Khunwat, head of the Chonburi Provincial Transport Office, Banglamung branch, highlighted ongoing efforts to register motorcycle taxis and public motorcycle drivers, acknowledging low turnout thus far. The registration process mandates training and requires applicants to hold a private driver’s license, with additional certification needed for those operating under ride-hailing apps.

The meeting focused on proposed penalties for misconduct among motorcycle taxi drivers, including fights, overcharging, unauthorized rental service, and other offenses. The subcommittee introduced a point deduction system: initial offenses incur fines and point deductions as per Transport Department regulations, with subsequent offenses possibly leading to license suspension or removal from taxi stands. Stands with repeated offenses may face temporary closure, with severe cases potentially resulting in permanent shutdown.





































