Pattaya City urged to tackle motorcycle parking woes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City’s public awareness campaign outside Terminal 21 on July 4 aiming to tackle the persistent issue of motorcycles parking on sidewalks, eliciting a mixed response from residents and visitors alike. While the initiative underscores efforts to enforce existing regulations, critical voices highlight ongoing challenges and the need for comprehensive solutions.

The campaign, led by the Policy and Planning Division of the Pattaya City Office, focused on educating the public about the prohibition of sidewalk parking and promoting the use of designated parking areas within Terminal 21. However, feedback from the community revealed deep-seated frustrations over inadequate parking infrastructure.







Residents voiced concerns over the scarcity of motorcycle parking spaces within Terminal 21, noting overcrowding issues. “Every time I visit, the motorcycle parking is full. There are more motorcycles than cars. Additional parking spaces should be created,” remarked one resident, suggesting the repurposing of existing areas to accommodate the growing demand.

While acknowledging the initiative’s intent, citizens stressed the importance of consistent enforcement to mitigate inconvenience effectively. “What you’re doing is commendable, but enforcement must be strict and predictable to minimize disruption. Consistency is crucial,” emphasized a local resident, reflecting broader sentiments about the enforcement’s sporadic nature.

Beyond Terminal 21, calls for citywide enforcement of traffic regulations resonated strongly among the public. “Traffic violations are rampant across the city. This initiative should extend beyond a single location to encompass all of Pattaya,” urged another commenter, highlighting broader concerns about pedestrian safety and traffic management.

Specific areas like Soi Buakhao emerged as persistent trouble spots despite intermittent crackdowns. “Enforcement on Soi Buakhao is sporadic. Violations resume shortly after each enforcement phase,” observed a resident, illustrating the challenges in maintaining sustained compliance.

Pattaya City officials acknowledged the shortcomings and reaffirmed their commitment to improving both enforcement strategies and parking infrastructure citywide. “We are dedicated to enhancing our enforcement measures and expanding parking facilities to better serve residents and visitors,” assured a city official, addressing the need for comprehensive and sustainable solutions.

The critical examination of motorcycle parking issues in Pattaya underscores the complexity of urban mobility management and the imperative for holistic approaches to ensure effective regulation and community satisfaction. As Pattaya navigates these challenges, ongoing dialogue and proactive measures will be essential to achieve lasting improvements in traffic management and public safety.





































