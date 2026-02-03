Pattaya to close west railway parallel road for recycling-based resurfacing from February 5

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has announced a temporary closure of the west-side railway parallel road to facilitate major road resurfacing works using recycling technology, aimed at improving traffic efficiency and safety.

On February 2, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a preparatory meeting on the planned traffic closure to support the asphalt concrete road improvement project using the recycling method. Representatives from Bangsaen Mahanakorn Co., Ltd., the project contractor, presented the implementation plan. The meeting was attended by the mayor’s secretary, assistant secretaries, department heads, and relevant city officials at Meeting Room 131, Pattaya City Hall.







Pattaya City has commissioned Bangsaen Mahanakorn Co., Ltd. to carry out resurfacing works along the west railway parallel road, stretching from the Huai Yai intersection to Highway 36. The project aims to address deteriorated road conditions, enhance traffic flow, and improve convenience for residents and tourists.

The contractor has already conducted on-site surveys and consultations with 20 households located along the affected route. Local residents have been informed of the traffic closure plan and confirmed that alternative access routes are available for entering and exiting their properties.

Construction will begin with full-scale recycling-based resurfacing along the entire route. The west railway parallel road will be completely closed to traffic starting Thursday, February 5. Work will initially cover the section from Nong Ket Yai intersection to Nong Ket Noi intersection, with an estimated duration of approximately one month, before continuing progressively toward Highway 36 until completion.



Pattaya City has urged motorists and residents to avoid the affected route during the construction period and to use alternative roads for convenience and safety. The city apologized for any inconvenience caused.

In addition, on February 3, Pattaya City executives, together with the contractor and media representatives, will coordinate a public information campaign to ensure residents receive clear and continuous updates throughout the project period.



































