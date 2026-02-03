CCTV footage leads police to arrest suspects in killing of Russian national in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have made a major breakthrough in the disappearance and killing of a Russian national after reviewing CCTV footage that captured key movements of the suspects shortly after the crime.

The case involves Mr. Mikhail Emelianov, 30, a Russian citizen who went missing under suspicious circumstances. His mother, Ms. Olga Lazabenko, 51, flew from Russia to Thailand to file a missing person report after losing contact with her son and fearing for his safety. Police records show the report was filed on January 8, 2026.







Investigators revealed that prior to his disappearance, Mr. Emelianov had allegedly been threatened by fellow Russian nationals over an unpaid debt of more than US$120,000 (approximately 3.7 million baht), raising concerns that the dispute may have escalated into a violent crime.

According to the investigation team, CCTV footage from a residential area in Soi Phatthanakan 4, Moo 10, Nongprue, Banglamung district, provided crucial evidence. The footage showed two suspects riding motorcycles and leaving the area in a suspicious manner, prompting police to trace their route through additional cameras along nearby roads.

This led officers to a cassava field not far from the village, where signs of disturbed soil raised further suspicion. Police, working alongside forensic officers from Chonburi Provincial Police Region 2, conducted a detailed search of the area and later confirmed the discovery of Mr. Emelianov’s remains, which had been concealed at multiple locations.

Following the discovery, arrest warrants were issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court. Police later apprehended two suspects — Mr. Iaroslav Demidov, 35, and Mr. Dmitrii Maskalev, 38 — at a rented room in Bangkok. Both suspects were taken into custody and transferred to Nongprue Police Station for further questioning.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as police work to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish motive, and prepare the case for prosecution. Pattaya police have reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing the case to its full conclusion under Thai law.



































