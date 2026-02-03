Pattaya advances Go Green vision with next-generation electric vehicles

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting to review progress under the “Sustainable and Pollution-Free City Development” project, reaffirming the city’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable urban development, on February 2. The meeting also featured a presentation on electric vehicle innovation by Toyota Motor Thailand.

Mr. Nuntawat Srivorattanakul, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Thailand, together with company representatives, briefed the city on project developments and presented the Hilux TRAVO-e, a four-door, four-wheel-drive electric pickup truck prototype. The meeting was attended by Mr. Phumiphat Kamolnath, Secretary to the Pattaya Mayor, along with relevant city department heads, and was held at Meeting Room 131, Pattaya City Hall.







The discussion followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Pattaya City and Toyota Motor Thailand under the “Sustainable and Pollution-Free City Development” initiative. The partnership aims to enhance residents’ quality of life, promote the adoption of clean-energy vehicles, and support long-term sustainable city planning.

Previously, Toyota implemented a pilot project introducing electric vehicles into Pattaya’s public transport system. A total of 12 electric baht buses were deployed in cooperation with the Pattaya Transport Cooperative, operating on key routes including Route 4 (five vehicles), Route 5 (six vehicles), and Route 7 (one vehicle), serving major areas such as Pattaya Beach, Pattaya Second Road, and Bali Hai Pier.



During the meeting, Toyota also highlighted the global debut of the Hilux TRAVO-e, its first-ever electric pickup truck. The model features a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive system built on a frame-based structure and reflects Toyota’s “Multi-Pathway” approach, offering diverse powertrain solutions to meet market needs while reducing environmental impact.

Mayor Poramet noted that Pattaya has already utilized electric vehicles to transport residents and tourists during major city events, including the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, Pattaya Countdown, and other flagship activities, with positive results. He added that the city fully supports the project, emphasizing its role in energy conservation, pollution reduction, environmental protection, and improving quality of life.

The initiative reinforces Pattaya’s “Pattaya Go Green” policy, marking a concrete step toward becoming a smart, sustainable, and environmentally responsible city.



































