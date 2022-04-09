Pattaya to close 2 dangerous U-turns on Sukhumvit Road for Songkran

Pattaya police will close two dangerous U-turns for Songkran.

Traffic inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Aruth Sapanon said the U-turns at Rung Fah Condominium on Sukhumvit Highway between Central and South Pattaya Roads and in front of Chai Rattana Kan Yang between Central and North Pattaya Roads will be closed during the Songkran week.



Police said that due to the expected heavy traffic of holiday-makers coming to Pattaya or driving through to the beaches along the coast, it would be safer and traffic would flow faster with the closure of U-turns along the congested Sukhumvit Road.

The closures come as police and city hall order the suspension of all road construction from April 11-17, with all roads returned to usable condition.

Police also will be working with volunteer groups to campaign for road safety.





































