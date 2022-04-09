Pattaya sets Songkran rice festivals for April 17, 20

With no water to throw, Pattaya residents will have to make do with traditional rice festivals for Songkran.

City Manager Pramote Tubtim chaired an April 7 planning meeting for the Apr 17 Kong Khao Festival at Nong Yai Temple and April 20 at Lan Po Public Park.



The temple’s main attraction will be the rice-piling activities while Pattaya’s larger event at Lan Po will feature 11 folk games. Among the activities will be slingshot shooting, takraw, puzzle jokes, blindfolded Thai boxing, tug of war, kicking pails, eating challenges and more.

Both festivals start at 6 p.m.










































