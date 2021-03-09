Pattaya Thai pubs raided for drugs, ‘lock-in’ parties

Drugs including ketamine were found at popular Thai pub Bone Pattaya during a citywide snap inspection by regional police checking entertainment venues.

Chonburi Police deputy chief Pol. Col. Mekawit Pradipol and Pattaya deputy chief Pol. Lt. Col. Suradet Namyota led the squad of officers around the city’s pubs and bars March 6, checking for drugs and guns.







About 300 people were packed into the Phettrakul Road club, most not wearing masks, as police found discarded plastic bags of ketamine powder in the restrooms and trash cans.

Hitting the @Time club after midnight, the task force found the Thai bar running a “lock-in party” with 73 people partying behind closed doors. They all were detained and the management arrested.

Officers also checked bars on Second Road and Walking Street finding all establishments had already closed by midnight.















