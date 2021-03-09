Paul Smith’s sub-par round at Pattana

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, March 8

Pattana A+B

Stableford

Paul Smith had already secured 24 points on the par 37, ‘A’ nine at Pattana, and a big score looked as ominous as the dark clouds gathering overhead.

Seventeen players in five groups headed for the first tee in hot and humid conditions, and it stayed that way for most of the day with no breeze to speak of.





However, that dark cloud was slowly moving over the course until the hills in the background were completely obscured. Then came the thunder, then the lightning, followed by the warning siren to vacate the course.

At that point, our first two groups had made it to final green of their round.

A short, but heavy burst of rain, followed by drizzle, continued with the sound of thunder all around until, after about a 40 minute delay, the siren sounded to resume play. Now there was breeze.







Perhaps the now dampened fairways, and a delay, had an effect on Paul Smith, as he ‘only’ scored 17 points for the second nine to have a final tally of a terrific 41 points, gross 71, and a very well deserved win.

Once again, a big score came on a Monday.

Colin Service is a middle handicap player who, like most of us, is not always consistent. Today was one of his very good days, scoring 38 points for second place. His playing partners were impressed with how concentrated and steady was his game.

Dave Arataki could fall into the same description of inconsistent, and he too found this course to his liking with a good score of 37 points for third spot. After a first nine score of 8 pts last Friday, it was 21 pts for the first nine today.





As he did at Khao Kheow last Friday, Mike Tottenham once again grabbed the fourth, and final, place on the podium with a solid 36 points.

Near Pins: Tommy Marshall, Paul Smith, Dave McKey, Steve Moxey

Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Paul Smith (4) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Colin Service (19) – 38pts

3rd Place – Dave Arataki (25) – 37 pts

4th Place – Mike Tottenham (21) – 36 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Tony Browne – 21 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Peter Lacey – 18 pts







Pattana management have continued with the great price of 1100 baht all-in which is appreciated by all players. At that price we will return later in this month.

The course was presented in top notch condition, although the greens were a little slower than expected, but still playing truly. Naturally, after the storm the fairways became damp and softer, but still a good playing surface.

Arrival back to Links Bar was a little later, due to the rain delay but, nevertheless, everyone always has an enjoyable day at Pattana Golf.















