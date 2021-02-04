Pattaya testing 12,000 ‘high-risk’ workers for Covid-19

Despite having reported no new coronavirus cases for days, Pattaya continued aggressive testing for Covid-19 lurking among migrant workers.







The Pattaya and Chonburi health departments joined forces Feb. 3 to test 530 people at the Bella Express hotel.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, accompanied by Dr. Sutat Duangdeeden, director of Vibharam Hospital Laem Chabang, said the random testing funded by the province checked employees in “high-risk” occupations at spas, restaurants and other places where people could be exposed to the coronavirus.

So far, the tests have turned up no new cases for a week.

Wittawat Kuprasert, head of the Chonburi Social Security Office, said the testing is being done on workers covered by the Social Security system and paid for by national insurance. Plans call for testing of 12,420 such workers.

Sutat said about 150 people an hour can be tested with both nasal cavities and throats swabbed for the virus. The swabs are then tested at the Laem Chabang hospital.























