Thais can use subsidized money on public buses and airport rail link

BANGKOK – People eligible for the 7,000 baht Rao Chana aid project being provided by the government are being notified that the funds can be used for transport services such as public buses and the Airport Rail Link.







The Transport Co. Ltd. has announced that those who have received Rao Chana funds in their Pao Tang application or are holding state welfare cards can now use the money to purchase tickets at any bus station across the country from February 5 to May 31. The privilege is not available for purchases made online or at Counter Service branches.

Welfare card holders can use the privileges provided by the card but must notify ticket sellers beforehand. If funds from the welfare program are insufficient, they can immediately switch to using Rao Chana money. Tickets bought using Rao Chana funds cannot be returned or exchanged, but they may be rescheduled.







Fares on Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) buses can also be paid using Rao Chana funds if tickets are pre-purchased at legitimate ticketing locations. Pre-purchases will begin on February 18 and be available until May 31.

Airport Rail Link users can use Rao Chana and welfare card funds at ticket counters to purchase single-trip tokens. They are not able to use the funds on Smart Passes.

Welfare card holders must indicate they will be using the card prior to purchase and can do so from February 5. Those using the Pao Tang application can purchase their tokens from February 18. (NNT)













