Thai PM approves 40 billion baht for 9 million employees in social security system

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has approved financial aid handouts about 40 billion baht to ease the plight of employees under the social security system.

The beneficiaries will be about 9 million employees of private firms who are covered by Section 33 of the Social Security Act (SSA).

Each employee is expected to receive a weekly payment of 1,000 baht starting next month up to a maximum payout of 3,500-4,500 baht. The relief package is expected to go to the Cabinet for approval next week. (NNT)













