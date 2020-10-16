Pattaya Temple raises 4.5 million baht at Kathin festival

Chaimongkol Royal Temple opened its annual Thod Kathin festival by receiving monk robes donated by HM the King.







Abbot Panyarattanaporn received the donation from royal representative Arunee Kaseamkietsakul Oct. 14 at the South Pattaya temple.

Celebrated in Issan, Cambodia and Laos, the Thod Kathin Festival typically includes parades and offering ceremonies from the end of Buddhist Lent.

Thod Kathin sees Buddhists go to their local temple for prayers and paying respect to the sacred relicts. It also marks the start of 30 days of merit-making which affords a special opportunity for prayers to Buddha and for the presentation of gifts to the monks for preserving the faith. Principal among the offerings are new saffron-colored robes.

By Oct. 14, the temple had raised 4.5 million baht in donations from the public and regional political and business leaders.











