Rayong officials defend restaurant in overpricing complaint

Rayong officials defended a Klang District seafood restaurant, saying the price of black crabs was clearly posted and accurately reflected market rates after a customer criticized the price of a crab dinner.







Online reviews have become a touchy subject after an American expat was hit with criminal charges for slandering a Koh Chang resort. The case was dropped after he apologized and removed his critical comments.

The owner of Khun Eak Seafood on Leam Mae Pim Beach in Sunthorn Phu claims her business also was damaged by a Facebook posting from a dissatisfied guest who groused that the Stir-Fried Black Crab in Curry dinner ordered was excessively expensive at 1,200 baht. A photo posted with the comments also made the 1.2 kilograms in seafood look smaller than it was.

Sunthorn Phu Subdistrict Clerk Hiranset Wongbumru investigated the overcharging complaint Oct. 14 and found it to be baseless.

The owner, identified only as Wongduan, 59, pointed out that the price for black crab clearly is shown on the menu at 1,000 baht per kilogram. Unlike blue swimming crab, the black crab is more exotic and expensive. The 1,000-baht-per-kilogram reflected market rates.

She showed the clerk that the plate used was, in fact, 30-centimeters wide.









“The price is common,” Hiranset said. “Tourists should understand and be confident that prices are not too expensive. Moreover, the municipality always sends officers for inspection about hygiene and sale prices.”

Wongduan said she knows who posted the complaint online and that the customer never said anything about being dissatisfied.

“We were surprised upon seeing the post online and don’t understand why he didn’t talk to us before paying. If it’s possible, we would like the customer to come here and we can explain.

“What the customer posted online really ruined our repetition and other restaurant operators at Leam Mae Pim,” she said.







Sunthorn Phu Mayor Kachain said it was the customer's responsibility to check prices and understand what they are ordering. They said the Facebook user probably was confused about what type of crab he ordered.












