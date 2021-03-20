Pattaya temperature hits 38°C in the afternoons; summer storms expected Sunday

Pattaya and the eastern provinces see hot to very hot weather with day haze and isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 32-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers.



The strong high-pressure system covers the South of China. It is expected to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea by 21 March 2021 where hot to very hot weather over upper Thailand. Outbreaks of summer storms are possible following with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail expected first in the Northeast, then the North, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the upper South regions, respectively. Please stay safe from the severe conditions by keeping off an open area, big trees and unsecured billboards.































