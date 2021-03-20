High scores turned in by Pattaya’s Bunker Boys

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, March 15th

Pattana A & B

1st Michael Brett (15) 38 points

2nd Geoff Atwell (24) 37 points

3rd Geoff Parker (18) 37 points

Near pins: Myles Knowlson, Barry Murnin, & Michael Brett X 2.



A bright sunny but very hot day for our monthly visit to Pattana. The course was in superb condition, and with very few players around no delays. Many expressed delight at the new scorecards, for years this course has had the worst scorecards of any course anywhere. There is one issue that irritates many players, the drinks station at the back of the clubhouse closes at 3.00 pm or so it’s supposed to, many times it’s earlier. On a hot day like today, most are gasping for a drink but cannot get any service. This is a major issue for a course that does so much right.







Back to low numbers with several locals delinquent today, so a field of only eleven. Scoring was decent off the yellow tees with most acquitting themselves well. After two weeks of low scores, Michael Brett took top spot today with thirty-eight points. The two Geoffs, Parker and Atwell, had to be separated by countback with Atwell taking it. Several others were not much further back. All the near pins were taken with Myles Knowlson and Barry Murnin taking one each, Michael Brett got two.







Wednesday, March 17th

Burapha C & D

1st Paul Smith (4) 40 points

2nd Mark On (10) 38 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (17) 36 points

4th Geoff Atwell (24) 34 points

Near pins Geoff Atwell, Tony Robbins, & Steve Durey X 2.



As the twelve hundred baht all-in fee continues The Bunker Boys made another visit to Burapha, this time playing the C & D nines. A decent field of sixteen was good given several of our residents are traveling in different parts of the country. What a difference between both nines. The C course was surprisingly wet underfoot with no run whatsoever on the fairways. The greens were deceptively slow and in need of mowing. By contrast, the D nine was bone dry and the greens much quicker.







Some very good scores registered today, none better than the forty points returned by Paul Smith in a round littered with birdies and one eagle, super golf by any standard. Not far behind, Mark On took second place with a well-compiled thirty-eight points. Jimmy Carr made a welcome return to the winner’s circle today with thirty-six points, his first decent round for some time. Will he now continue as usual with a run of good scores?

Geoff Atwell rounded out the winner’s list in fourth place with thirty-four points. All the near pins were taken with one each to Tony Robbins and Geoff Atwell with Steve Durey taking two. Shot of the day went to Tony Robbins who hit the pin with his tee shot on a par-three with the ball finishing hovering on the edge of the hole, it could not be any closer and not go in.







Friday, March 19th

Pattaya Country Club

1st Steve Durey (23) 39 points

2nd Tony Robbins (18) 34 points

3rd Michael Brett (15) 34 points

Near pins, Myles Knowlson, Bob Innes, Geoff Cox, & Steve Durey.



Friday we were scheduled to play Royal Lakeside but we had so few willing to travel the distance or pay the rates, particularly those requiring carts, that we canceled and booked Pattaya Country Club instead where we were able to secure an all-in deal of one thousand and eighty baht. This course is in just about as good condition as any other we play, the re-turfed fairways have now bedded in and are superb. As the course is playing host to a tournament this weekend it was competition-ready and at its best.







We had one exceptional score today where Steve Durey amassed thirty-nine points, twenty-four on the front nine. The day is fast approaching when Steve will have to play off a handicap more befitting his ability. Michael Brett was in a good position to take the lead after sixteen holes but faltered on the last two and lost second place to Tony Robbins on countback.

All the near pins were taken going to Steve Durey, Bob Innes, Geoff Cox, and Myles Knowlson.













