Pattaya tells Bikini Run joggers to cover up before attending Loy Krathong

Apparently it's fine to run through the streets of Pattaya in skimpy bikinis, but showing up to Loy Krathong in a thong isn't.







That was the message Pattaya officials gave the public at the Sept. 24 planning meeting for the annual Bikini Run, held this year on Oct. 31, the same day as the city is hosting its Loy Krathong party.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh said runners interested in attending the traditional festival where culture and traditional values are celebrated should prepare casual wear to change into as showing off too much skin would be inappropriate.

However, city officials have no problem with showing off the same amount of skin as runners jog six kilometers from Central Festival Pattaya Beach to the Dusit Curve, back to Walking Street and return to the Soi 9 mall.

The race will be run in shifts, with 200 people per start from 5-11 p.m. (PCPR)

