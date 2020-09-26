The buffalo must go on, as Chonburi holds 149th race festival Sept. 28

After 149 years, it takes more than a virus threat to stop the buffalos from racing in Chonburi.

Provincial leaders announced Sept. 24 that the annual buffalo racing festival will go ahead as planned Sept. 28-Oct. 4, albeit with new disease-prevention measures put in place.







Held as usual on the field opposite the Muang District office, the festival’s grand opening parade will be held Oct. 1 with carts featuring beautiful buffalos touting the province’s many attractions, including Koh Larn this year.

The actual races will have the beasts compete in five size categories from super tiny to big. The annual beauty contest will return and exhibits will explain the history of buffalo breeding and racing.

Traditional Thai sports, such as oily pole climbing, slingshots and takraw will go on as usual.

Moreover, attendees can shop for locally made goods and watch free entertainment.









