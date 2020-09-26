Sattahip man passes out as giant tree crashes down near him

A 30-year-old monkeypod tree, a fixture in the Klong Kanda Community, finally collapsed in a Sept. 24 thunderstorm.

An elderly man fainted as a giant tree crashed down on top of his motorbike in Sattahip.

Boonmee Klinchuen, 73, was not injured when the 30-year-old monkeypod tree collapsed in a Sept. 24 thunderstorm.



The 10-meter-tall tree, a fixture in the Klong Kanda Community, fell on his sidecar motorbike and into the man’s yard, scaring him so badly he passed out.

Boonmee was sent to Sattahip Km. 10 Hospital.

Neighbors said the old tree had been damaged by storm Noul and the latest downpour finished the job.

Rescue workers attend to Boonmee before sending him to Sattahip Km. 10 Hospital.

