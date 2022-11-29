Pattaya teen faces arrest for tossing newborn in trash

Pattaya police plan to arrest a teenage girl who threw her newborn infant in the trash.

Authorities were called to Siriurai Village on Soi Phothisan 1/1 in Naklua Nov. 27 by Surachai Kaewpha, 54, who discovered the infant wrapped in bloody napkins and stuffed in a plastic bag before being left on a garbage heap next to a trash bin.

Surachai called neighbors who wrapped the baby in a warm towel and called police. The boy was crying but unhurt and was transferred to Banglamung Hospital.







The police easily figured out who the mother was. Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteer Thanapong Ok-oon said that about an hour before the child was found, he was called to a nearby apartment building where a 17-year-old girl was bleeding uncontrollably. She claimed it was only her monthly period, but due to the amount of blood lost, she was hospitalized.

Police checked CCTVs near where the baby was found and saw the same girl come down from her apartment with the baby in the plastic bag and leave it on the trash before returning to her nearby apartment, dripping blood the entire way.





































