Drunk Pattaya woman sets fire to cheating boyfriend’s bed

A drunk Pattaya woman angry that her boyfriend was cheating on her set fire to their bed.

A belligerent Donlaya Nalee, 25, was restrained by police Nov. 27 outside the Chern Chanok House apartments on Pornprapanimit (Siam Country Club) Road in Nongprue subdistrict of east Pattaya.







The manager of a beer bar in Pattaya, Donlaya continued to berate musician Sakchai Kraithong, 33, who admitted he was her boyfriend. He said Donaya accused him of having an affair. Drunk, she began smashing up their apartment and hurting herself before setting fire to the mattress. Sakchai fled the fire, but Donlaya locked herself in the apartment.







Finally, however, the smoke proved too thick and she came out. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Police escorted the upset woman to Nongprue police station to cool off and possibly file charges for disturbing the peace and attempted arson.































