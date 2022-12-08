Pattaya tears down homeless camp under highway ramp

Pattaya-area officials tore down a homeless camp under the outbound Highway 7 onramp on Sukhumvit Road after its occupants apparently were tipped off police were coming.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, city social workers, Banglamung police and officers from the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute swooped down on the encampment Dec. 6, finding the area under the overpass split up into lots, with personal belongings in each.







Nobody was home in any of the plots, though.

Police and city workers tore down all the shelters, hauled away the mattresses, blankets and boxes of personal property, disposed of trash and seized two motorbikes left in the area. The bikes were taken to Banglamung Police Station for owners to reclaim.

Wuthisak said Pattaya will find solutions for the homeless people that provide safer living, as it was reported children as young as 4 were sleeping there, as well as teenage girls.





































