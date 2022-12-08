Pattaya tears down homeless camp under highway ramp

By Pattaya Mail
Police found proper tents in allotted spaces under the Highway 7 onramp on Sukhumvit Road that were set up homeless people.

Pattaya-area officials tore down a homeless camp under the outbound Highway 7 onramp on Sukhumvit Road after its occupants apparently were tipped off police were coming.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, city social workers, Banglamung police and officers from the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute swooped down on the encampment Dec. 6, finding the area under the overpass split up into lots, with personal belongings in each.



Nobody was home in any of the plots, though.
Police and city workers tore down all the shelters, hauled away the mattresses, blankets and boxes of personal property, disposed of trash and seized two motorbikes left in the area. The bikes were taken to Banglamung Police Station for owners to reclaim.

Wuthisak said Pattaya will find solutions for the homeless people that provide safer living, as it was reported children as young as 4 were sleeping there, as well as teenage girls.


A policeman inspects the interior of one of the tents which was furnished with a computer table and clothes rack along with other home utilities.


Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led a team of city officials to clean up the area under the Highway 7 onramp where they also seized two motorbikes.

Police and city workers tore down all the shelters, hauled away the mattresses, blankets and boxes of personal property and disposed of trash.









