Families head to Pattaya for Father’s Day weekend

Going above and beyond lunch and presents, large numbers of Thai families ventured to Pattaya to celebrate Father’s Day.

Beaches and restaurants were full, streets were jammed throughout the Dec. 3-5 long weekend and street vendors cheered the holiday revenue.







Anusorn Prachiyo, 30, brought his family from Samut Prakan for the weekend. He said the children had fun swimming in the sea.

Beach vendors said this year’s Father’s Day was better than last year, with more tourists in town. They just wished every weekend was a holiday weekend.







Jomtien Beach clothes vendor Nantapat Limwuttipong, 47, thanked all the people who came to town for the holiday and wanted everyone to know that Pattaya was pleasant this time of year.



























