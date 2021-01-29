The Last ‘n’ Roll Band

5 Stars

This album was released in 2007 and the title still holds true today. I cannot think of any other album released since that gives you the thrill of good time Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The band was formed by Casino Steel and Honest John Plain in despair of the state of Rock ‘n’ Roll at the time. These two had been on the music scene in the mid-seventies. Casino Steel was already a huge star in his homeland of Norway whilst Honest John was climbing the ranks. Between them they had been in SS London (with various other punk legends from the Sex Pistols and the Clash), Hollywood Brats, The Boys, The Crybabys, the Ian Hunter Band, and more, so they knew what was going on. Although they were associated with Punk / Pop Music, both were consummate musicians.







So with one aim in mind – to rock and enjoy it – the two best friends entered the recording studio.

When the opening guitar riff of opener Banged Up in Bangkok from Honest John, and the scream from Casino renders the peace shattered, the band are up and rocking. Rhyming Bangkok with British TV’s Albert Tatlock from Coronation Street always brings a tear of mirth.

The foot is firmly planted on the pedal from here on.

All songs are credited to Steel/Plain but they do allow themselves a cover song each. Casino Steel chooses his own hero Johnny Cash’s song Folsom Prison Blues taken at a cracking pace with some searing harmonica.

Honest John takes Pete Townshend’s Substitute and electrifies it.

Humour abounds with Casino putting so much pathos into a song called She Thinks I still Care, you have to laugh. If the Phone Don’t Ring is downright hysterical. Whilst A Few More Years tells a story of what naughty boys Norwegian rock stars can be.

By the time you reach the home straight of songs the roof is in serious danger of being blown off.





I Won’t Do It has the best forty seconds opening salvo of Rock ‘n’ Roll ever recorded, as Honest John entices his guitar to belt out Chuck Berryisms before the band come storming in to carry the song over the line.

The final song on the title track is saved, as in the best for last. Played at high speed with its tribute to Status Quo. All truly delightful.

The album was released on a small Norwegian record label and not picked up by the majors. A tragedy.

With no backing, the band folded and our heroes went off and reformed The Boys. They were great, but not a patch on this band.

Written by Mott the Dog on Pattaya’s Darkside.

Photos supplied by Mottman from Colin Powell Enterprises.













