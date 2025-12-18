Pattaya targets beach encroachment in bid to protect tourism appeal

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have stepped up efforts to restore cleanliness and order along beaches and public areas after finding belongings left behind by homeless individuals, which officials say were causing unsanitary conditions and harming the city’s tourism image.

Municipal enforcement officers, working alongside staff from Pattaya’s Environment Office, conducted on-site operations to clear items encroaching on public spaces. The action focused on returning beaches and shared areas to safe, clean, and orderly conditions for residents and tourists.







Authorities said the operation involved collecting objects that obstructed public use of the beach and pushing encroachments out of restricted areas. The move is part of an ongoing campaign to improve public hygiene, safety, and the overall appearance of Pattaya’s key tourism zones.

Public reactions have been mixed but active. Some residents called for similar patrols to be carried out at night, while others suggested establishing volunteer teams to help monitor public areas around the clock, with proper allowances or incentives. Online comments also highlighted long-standing concerns about people sleeping directly on the sand and using beach areas as living spaces.



City officials acknowledged the feedback, noting that maintaining order requires continuous monitoring and cooperation between authorities and the community. Pattaya says further measures are being considered to ensure public spaces remain clean, safe, and welcoming at all times.



































