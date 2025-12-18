Traffic closure announced for Pattaya Countdown 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has announced a temporary traffic closure along Pattaya Beach Road to facilitate preparations and crowd management for the Pattaya Countdown 2026 celebrations.

The road closure will take effect on December 31, 2025, from 3:00 PM until 1:00 AM on January 1, 2026. The affected stretch covers Pattaya Beach Road from Dolphin Roundabout to Pattaya Soi 10, a key waterfront area expected to draw large crowds for the New Year’s Eve festivities.







City officials have advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Alternative routes, including Pattaya Second Road and Pattaya Third Road, are recommended to ease congestion during the event period.

Authorities thanked residents, visitors, and business operators for their cooperation, noting that the temporary closure is necessary to ensure public safety and the smooth running of Pattaya’s flagship year-end celebration.



































