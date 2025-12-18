Pattaya steps up cleanliness efforts ahead of Naklua Market Walk and Eat Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has intensified its urban cleanliness campaign as municipal officers in Naklua begin large-scale street cleaning and maintenance work ahead of the popular “Walk & Eat Naklua” festival. The initiative aims to ensure a clean, orderly, and welcoming environment for residents and visitors during the event period.







Naklua municipal enforcement officers have been deployed to facilitate thorough washing and cleaning of Naklua Road and surrounding areas. The operation begins on December 20, 2025, and will continue through January 25, 2026, covering the full duration of the festival. Officials say the effort reflects the city’s broader commitment to improving public hygiene, enhancing walkability, and strengthening Pattaya’s image as a tourist-friendly destination.

City authorities noted that maintaining cleanliness is not limited to festival zones alone but forms part of an ongoing strategy to raise standards across Pattaya. Regular street washing, waste collection, and coordination with local communities are being expanded, particularly in high-traffic tourist areas.

Public feedback has also played a role in shaping these efforts. Some residents have urged the city to extend similar cleaning campaigns to other areas, including Thepprasit Road and nearby sois, calling for stricter action against illegal dumping and long-standing pollution issues. Others have suggested combining cleaning operations with road repairs to address uneven surfaces and drainage problems.





Pattaya City has acknowledged these concerns, stating that cleanliness, infrastructure maintenance, and public order must go hand in hand. Officials say they are reviewing additional locations for future operations as part of a wider plan to keep the city clean, safe, and attractive for both locals and visitors.



































