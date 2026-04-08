Pattaya takes another step forward as railway bypass road nears smoother, safer finish

PATTAYA, Thailand – Progress continues on Pattaya’s railway parallel bypass road, with crews now laying the second layer of asphalt along the stretch from Chaiyaphruek Intersection to Nong Ket Yai.

As of April 7, workers have moved into this crucial phase after completing the base structure and first asphalt layer, marking another visible step toward improving traffic flow in one of the city’s key corridors.

The second asphalt layer is more than just a finishing touch. It plays a vital role in creating a smoother driving surface, reducing vibrations, and improving overall road safety. It also helps extend the lifespan of the road, making it more durable under heavy daily use.

On the inbound side toward Sattahip, asphalt paving is currently underway, with parts of the road already open to traffic, allowing for partial use as construction progresses.

For a city long challenged by congestion and uneven road conditions, projects like this offer more than convenience — they signal steady, if gradual, improvement. Pattaya may still be navigating growing pains, but with each layer laid, the road ahead is becoming a little smoother.











































