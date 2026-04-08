Thailand eyes cheaper, greener transport as new minister sets bold agenda

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand Reimagines the Future of Transport:

Greener, Faster & More Affordable

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has officially kicked off his tenure alongside three Deputy Ministers, unveiling an urgent policy agenda aimed at boosting the economy and improving the quality of life for all people.

The Ministry has outlined four core dimensions that will guide its work:

∙ Reducing the Cost of Living

At the heart of this agenda is making everyday life more affordable. The Ministry is committed to lowering travel and commuting costs for the public, while also stepping up efforts to enhance safety, both for people and their property, across all modes of transport.

∙ Stimulating the Economy

With an eye on broader economic recovery, the Ministry aims to inject fresh momentum into the transport sector by improving liquidity and increasing cash flow circulation across transport-related industries, helping businesses and workers alike feel the benefit.

∙ Green Transport

In the face of Thailand’s ongoing PM 2.5 air pollution crisis, the Ministry is doubling down on clean energy adoption within the public transport system. By transitioning to greener vehicles and infrastructure, this initiative aims to cut harmful emissions and contribute to a healthier environment for all Thais.







∙ Future-Ready Infrastructure

Looking long-term, the Ministry is laying the groundwork for a sustainable transport network that can serve generations to come. A key part of this strategy involves actively encouraging private sector participation in investment, helping to ease the burden on public finances and reduce national debt.

The minister also highlighted Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s call to reshape how government functions. The vision is to move toward an “Integrated Strategic Cluster” model, where agencies, both within and beyond the Ministry of Transport, work in close coordination, united by shared goals and clear performance indicators. No more siloed working; this is about collective action for collective results. (PRD)































