Steve Foster-Davis passes away leaving lasting legacy of friendship and service

BANGKOK, Thailand – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Steve Foster-Davis following a very brave battle against cancer. On behalf of BCCT members we extend our condolences to Steve’s family and friends.

Steve played a key role in BCCT for more than 30 years. He advised on and implemented BCCT’s hardware and software purchases and upgrades during this time including, most recently, securing significant cost-savings during the chamber’s office move.

Steve first joined BCCT in 1996 as a Director of both Excel Computers with David Quine, and Extra Cable Protection. In 2002 he set up his own company, The InfoTech Works, as a rapid response support and consultancy service for PC and internet based networks.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched during this difficult time.

For those who wish to pay their respects, the funeral arrangements are as follows: Location: Wat Borom Sathon (Wat Don) Sala 3. https://share.google/b1vYF6YhmufkqIL66

Date:

Tuesday 26, May 2026

4 p.m. Funeral bathing ceremony

7 p.m. Abhidhamma prayers

Wednesday 27, May 2026

10.30 a.m. Offering lunch to monks (Family only)

3 p.m. Cremation ceremony

Contact Tanya at 099-065-0388

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English

















































