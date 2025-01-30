Pattaya Takes Action – Officials enforce strict anti-burning measures to combat pollution

PATTAYA, Thailand – Patcharapat Sritanyanon, the Banglamung District Chief, chaired a meeting on the prevention and resolution of forest fires, smoke haze, and fine particulate matter (PM 2.5). The meeting was attended by local administrative leaders, village heads, the public health department of Banglamung, and relevant agencies.

Patcharapatch stated that, following instructions from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Commander, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center (CDPMCC) were ordered to ensure strict compliance with measures to reduce the impacts of PM 2.5 dust and minimize harm to the public. The focus of these measures was especially on regions in the Northern, Northeastern, Central Thailand, and Bangkok areas, where PM 2.5 levels have exceeded the set standard.







The District Chief further explained that, according to reports from the Meteorological Department, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Department of Forestry, and the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department, PM 2.5 levels are already rising, similar to previous years. Historical data shows that PM 2.5 levels typically start to rise in late January, peak in February and March, and begin to decline after mid-April. In Banglamung, residents can observe the severe PM 2.5 pollution when they cannot even see the horizon meeting the sea. While Chonburi is not one of the top 20 provinces with the highest PM 2.5 levels in the country, the situation remains difficult to control.

Therefore, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior issued a policy requiring all provinces, districts, sub-districts, and villages to identify activities that contribute to smoke and air pollution and to establish district-level incident management centers for forest fires, smoke haze, and PM 2.5. Patcharapat called on all sectors to join in putting up “No Burning” signage at key intersections and to launch campaigns that outline legal penalties under the Public Health Act B.E. 2535.



In Chonburi Province, it was reported that Banglamung, Sriracha, and Ban Bung districts had the highest PM 2.5 levels due to significant agricultural areas where burning occurs. Nevertheless, Banglamung now has the “Banglamung National Reserved Forest,” which has been transferred for local administrative oversight. This includes areas in the sub-districts of Khao Mai Kaeo (26,000 rai), Takian Tia (11,000 rai), Pong (7,400 rai), and Huai Yai (36,000 rai). If forest fires occur, local authorities are instructed to utilize their budgets, human resources, and equipment to address the fire and prevent further damage.

Additionally, local authorities have been instructed to monitor vulnerable spots, such as garbage dumps, which could catch fire due to heat accumulation. Emergency preparedness measures are being put in place to ensure fire trucks are fully equipped with water. If a fire is detected, it should be extinguished as quickly as possible. It is anticipated that the PM 2.5 levels will decrease by the end of March or early April, returning to normal conditions.







Patcharapat concluded by stressing that everyone must adhere to the strict measures to reduce particulate pollution. Activities such as burning in private and public areas, along roadsides, in forests, and agricultural land, should be in compliance with PM 2.5 prevention measures. If anyone violates this ban, they may face penalties under Section 74 of the Public Health Act B.E. 2535, which could result in imprisonment for up to three months or a fine of up to 25,000 Baht, or both.

































