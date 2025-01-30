Pattaya pubs and bars welcome U.S. Navy personnel with open arms, compensating for loss of Chinese tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – The arrival of the USS Carl Vinson and three other U.S. Navy ships in Chonburi Province, with approximately 5,400 American service members stationed in Pattaya from January 27 to 31, is expected to generate a significant economic boost for the local tourism industry.

Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, expressed optimism about the return of American military personnel to the city, despite changes in the tourism model. In the past, U.S. military ships would dock directly in Pattaya Bay, but this time the ships are docked in Laem Chabang. Nevertheless, the presence of thousands of soldiers has been welcomed by local businesses.







Lisa emphasized the importance of hospitality and fair pricing, urging entertainment venues, bars, and pubs in Pattaya to provide warm welcomes and maintain a fair atmosphere for American tourists. The authorities, including local tourism police, immigration officers, and the Pattaya City Hall, have pledged to work together to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for visitors.

With an estimated 100 million Baht in potential revenue expected during this period, Lisa urged local operators to cooperate and treat tourists with kindness and respect, fostering an environment that encourages repeat visits in the future.

Thanet Supharasatsangsi, President of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation, highlighted that Pattaya’s abundance of hotel rooms will ensure U.S. Navy personnel from the USS Carl Vinson ships will disperse across various accommodations.

This influx is expected to compensate for the loss of Chinese tourists, helping to revitalize the local economy. He also predicts that Pattaya’s nightlife and other businesses, including shopping malls, will see increased spending, potentially generating over 125 million baht in revenue.







































