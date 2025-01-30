Tourist Police arrest Russian woman for unlawful guiding, competing for Thai jobs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ruksa, Deputy Chief of the Investigation Division of the Tourist Police Bureau, along with his team investigated a case of illegal guiding by a foreigner at the Khao Chi Chan Buddha Sculpture Parking Lot, south of Pattaya.

The police officers noticed a Russian woman who had disembarked from a white public minibus and was leading a group of foreign tourists up the hill to the Khao Chi Chan Buddha. As she introduced the site in a foreign language, the officers observed that there were no licensed Thai guides accompanying the group. The Russian woman continued to lead the tourists to Nong Yai Temple in Naklua, Banglamung District, where she provided further assistance to the tourists.







After following the group, the officers approached the Russian woman as she was returning to the minibus. Upon showing their identification, the officers checked her documents, but there was no Thai guide present in the group. The minibus driver confirmed that the Russian woman was the only one looking after the tourists.

The woman was charged with “working without permission” under the Immigration Act of 1979 and “acting as a tour guide without a license” under the Tourism Business and Guide Act. She was then taken into custody for further legal proceedings.



Following the arrest, the Tourist Police issued a public warning, reminding tourists and tourism operators about the prohibition against foreigners acting as tour guides without proper authorization. This illegal activity harms the reputation of the tourism industry and poses a safety risk to tourists.

The Tourist Police emphasized the importance of using licensed tour guides and urged the public to report any illegal work activities to protect Thailand’s tourism industry and ensure the safety of both Thai and foreign visitors. The public can report incidents to the Tourist Police hotline at 1155.

































